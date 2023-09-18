Play Brightcove video

Leicestershire's cricket One Day Cup final hero Harry Swindells has revealed he was about to quit the sport before his match-winning performance at Trent Bridge.

The wicketkeeper hadn't played in any of the matches leading up to the final and was only selected because of an injury to a teammate.

He gave the performance of a lifetime for his hometown club, scoring a stunning 117 not out as the Foxes ended a 38-year wait for the trophy.

Given his limited playing time, I asked the 24-year-old if he had any moments during the season when he thought about doing something else.

He told me: "It's funny you say that because half-an-hour before I got the call [to play] I was looking at jobs.

"It's pretty crazy. I'm out of contract at the end of the year so I sort of thought I probably need to start looking. So never give up."

His man of the match performance was a world away from many of the career options he was browsing.

He said: "Sports jobs, coaching jobs, apprenticeships, trades, getting my CeMAP to be a mortgage advisor. Vast different topics I suppose."

Leicestershire were 89 for six when he came out to bat but with his help managed to set Hampshire a target of 268 to win.

That game went down to the final ball when a four would've meant the Foxes decades of waiting would go on.

The win sparked wild celebrations among the players and Harry admits there are a "few sore heads" around.

Thousands of fans were also seen bouncing up and down with delight, some wearing Leicester City football shirts.

He said: "I think a lot of the football fans came, obviously a great win against Southampton on Friday night.

"The fans were honestly special. It felt like I was in a must-win football game. It was special, they kept everyone going."