After a week of strikes, Solihull bin and refuse workers have voted to end their industrial action.

The workers employed by contractor Veolia have accepted a new pay offer that will see the lowest-paid getting a pay increase of 15%.

Speaking to ITV News Central, the GMB Union clarified: " From April next year the highest paid will be on £15 an hour, the lowest paid will be on £11.75.

"It has standardised rates regardless of age, which was a big issue for younger workers."

GMB Union Organiser Rebecca Mitchell described the work as "dangerous, difficult and smelly work to keep our town and communities clean."

She added, “Our members have stood together and deliver this win and the support from local people has been overwhelming.

“Solihull residents know the disruption was caused by council contractors more interested in bloated profits that treating workers and local people fairly.

“It's time for Solihull Borough Council to answer the question residents are asking; is it really value for money to let contracting giants deliver our local services?”

A spokesperson for Solihull Council told ITV News Central: " We are pleased to hear that Veolia and the GMB union have come to an agreement."

Veolia has been contacted for comment.

