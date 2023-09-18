A violent attack in Warwick has left a 17-year-old boy in a "serious but stable" condition.

Police believe the weapon used by the teen's attackers was a hammer.

Two other teenagers have been arrested and detained by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

The attack happened in Tapping Way between 3:50pm and 3:55pm on Saturday, according to Warwickshire Police.

The boy collapsed just a mile away in nearby Coten End. The 999 call to police wasn't made until nearly an hour later at 4:53pm.

Paramedics gave first aid before taking the boy to hospital by ambulance.

The two other teenagers - a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Leamington - are being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Warwickshire Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public about the incident.

