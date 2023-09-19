Play Brightcove video

Doorbell footage shows a pair of dogs charge into a home in Solihull, before children's screams are heard from inside as their two cats, Oreo and Dave, are mauled to death.

A mother whose pet cats were mauled to death by Rottweilers says her children are having constant nightmares and are "scared to leave the house", after seeing their beloved cats be killed.

Mum-of-five Paisley, 31, said her children have been left "traumatised" after two loose Rottweiler dogs charged into the family home in Chelmsley Wood, as they were unpacking their shopping on Wednesday 30 August.

Cats, Oreo and Dave, were pinned down by the dogs in the family's kitchen. One cat died during the attack and the other was left with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after.

Oreo (left) and Dave (right) both died after being attacked by the Rottweilers. Credit: BPM Media

Footage from the doorbell camera shows the pair of dogs run in off the street and charge into the family home, as Paisley is unpacking the car.

Screams are then heard from Paisley and then her children as they realise the the dogs have pinned down both their cats, Dave and Oreo, in the kitchen.

Just moments before, ginger cat Dave had come to greet the family at the door.

Reliving the scene, the devastated mum said: “I had just got back from Asda, my cat Dave was on the drive.

"I went to let Dave in and my eldest, he’s 12 and he’s got autism, so I went to let him in with Dave and left the door open as you do.

"I went back to get my youngest three out and the shopping and that's when the Rottweilers ran into the house."

Dave the cat had greeted the family home on their driveway, just moments before the Rottweilers appeared. Credit: BPM Media

Paisley said the dogs "destroyed" her kitchen as they unleashed their attack, which left one cat dead, and another fighting for his life with injuries it later didn't survive.As the attack took place, the family screamed for help which prompted neighbours to arrive, but by that time it was too late and the dogs had fled.

Paisley said the family are now frightened and grieving, and has questioned why more has not been done to prevent the same thing happening to another dog, or worse, human.

She said: "If they get out next time who’s to say it won’t be a child? What they did to my cats and what they did to that dog, my children wouldn’t have stood a chance.”

And the emotional cost has been huge for her family: “My children are seriously traumatised, every time we have to open the front door they panic, they’re up most of the night from having nightmares.

"It’s ruined my children’s trust in dogs” Paisley said.Paisley's concerns were put to West Midlands Police.

A spokesperson said on September 7: "We have asked neighbourhood officers to speak to the dog's owners regarding securing the animal, and will consider any further steps that need to be taken to ensure public safety."A previous statement from West Midlands Police on the incident reads: "We were called to Raglan Way, Chelmsley Wood yesterday (30 August) to reports of two dogs attacking another dog.

"The injured dog was taken to the vets to be treated. The owners of the two dogs were spoken to and were taken back home to be secured by the owners."