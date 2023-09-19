England Lioness Mary Earps voted England's women's player of the year

England Lioness Mary Earps has been voted as the top performer in the 2022-23 season.

Earps had a key role in England’s run to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final this summer, winning the FIFA golden glove award for best goalkeeper.

She was also integral as the team won the inaugural Women’s Finalissima with a shoot-out defeat of Brazil back in April.

The goalkeeper from West Bridgford, Nottingham began playing at grassroots level, for West Bridgford Colts. Now the shot-stopper is also known as the 2022 FIFA Best goalkeeper.

Earps played 16 times for England over the last 12 months and covered all seven England games at the World Cup.

The Lioness goalie won head of Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in second and third.