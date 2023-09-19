The family of a teenager killed in a suspected hit-and-run just before his 18th birthday are still looking for answers two years on from his death.

Dylan Price, 17, was supposed to be walking from a party in the early hours of 19th September 2021.

The teenager was found dead at 4:45am that day on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop's Castle.

He had been hit by a vehicle - but police have been unable to identify the car or its driver.

Dylan was last seen at 2:30am, crossing the road as he set off on his walk home.

Dylan "loved" animals, his mum said Credit: West Mercia Police handout

His family say Dylan had decided not to drink a lot as he knew he'd be spending his 18th birthday with them.

The teenager was a keen rugby player who loved nature and wanted to join the Coastguard.

His mum, Louise Bristow, said: "The not knowing is heartbreaking, it's still there every day.

"Somebody knows something, just tell us, if it is somebody you know, surely getting it out there would be so much easier, because living with the guilt for two years must be absolutely horrendous.

“We know it was an accident and we just want answers.”

West Mercia Police are appealing for anyone who drove or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5:30am on Sunday 19th September 2021 to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...