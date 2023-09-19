Play Brightcove video

Residents have described the chaos created by a flash flood likened to 'Niagara Falls' that ripped through a street in the early hours of Monday morning.

People living near the old Lynncroft Primary School site off Garden Road in Eastwood, Nottingham, have lost driveways, had homes and cars damaged, and seen fences ripped apart.

Excess water had been gathering at the site of the old school - where groundworks were reportedly in place for a planned 104 homes to be built. Construction firm Avant Homes had recently been refused planning permission for the building.

Residents woke at 5am on Monday 18 September to see water rushing through gardens and into houses as a bank burst at the development site.

A driveway wrecked by the flash flood Credit: Nottinghamshire Live/BPM

Carol and Collin Rowland, who are both retired and in their 70s, have lived in their home for 43 years and say they have never had an issue with flooding before.

Carol said: "The development is at the back of us, and we experienced flooding last week on Tuesday 12 when it flooded the drive, it flooded the garden, it flooded the garage and it flooded the shed."

The pair spent two days clearing up the mess before a large-scale flood occurred almost a week later.

"We were woken up by the thunder and lightning at half past four, and then we heard this bang," Carol said.

"It's taken the blocked drive up, the concrete posts, the fences and the water is still coming down. We have lived in this house for over 40 years and we have never had flooding, it's just devastation. It's unbelievable - unless you come and look you wouldn't believe it.

"It actually looks like a bomb has gone off."

Carol said they are now "living in fear" and have not been able to face the damage.

She added: "We are just stood here, just looking at it not knowing what to do."

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "People have lost their drives, they have lost their livelihoods. Really it's critical.

"The road is more or less clear here, but it will be pouring off their land for days. It's like a waterfall, it's like Niagara Falls, it's absolutely unbelievable."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, who attended the scene, said: "We received a call at 5.08am on Monday 18 September to Garden Road in Eastwood.

"The crew from Eastwood Fire Station attended and found internal flooding which had been caused by a flash flood. Firefighters isolated the electrics and located the drains to flush away the water."

Local councillor for Eastwood Hill, Robert Bullock, stated: "With the rain that we had last night, if you can imagine a pond the size of several football pitches and about four feet deep, and that was in effect the dam breached and its all flooded through this particular garden and caused serious damage. The amount of water must have been horrendous."

A spokesperson for Broxtowe Borough Council said they were aware the flooding has been "very distressing" for residents.

They added: "We are currently gathering information and assessing if there has been a breach of planning regulations. We are aware that the developer is carrying out some additional work on site following the incident, and we shall be monitoring the situation closely."

Avant Homes has been approached for comment.

