Drivers are being warned to expect delays or find alternatives routes after a lorry fire and diesel spillage on the M54 westbound in Shropshire.

The carriageway has been closed since just before 8.30am when an HGV travelling between junction 3 (Cosford) and junction 4 (Castlefarm Interchange) caught fire.

The vehicle was severely damaged and its fuel tank ruptured, spilling across both lanes and damaging the surface.

The road is expect to be closed for the rest of the day.

Motorists are being urged to plan their journeys - especially football fans heading to tonight’s Shrewsbury Town match to avoid missing the 7pm kick off.

Diesel spilled across all lanes of the westbound carriageway Credit: National Highways

A statement from National Highways reads: "The lorry was severely damaged and its almost full tank of diesel ruptured, spilling across both lanes, damaging the surface and making it unsafe to drive on.

"National Highways emergency response teams have treated the carriageway using absorbent granules and a high pressure cleaning method called hydro-blasting which has enabled lane two to be temporarily reopened to carefully release all remaining trapped traffic.

"However, the whole carriageway is so badly damaged it needs to be resurfaced to ensure it is safe for drivers to use.

"The carriageway will remain closed for the rest of the day and into the evening until this is completed."

Highways England have also released details of a diversion that has been put in place.

The statement reads: "Traffic should follow the solid circle diversion.

"Leave the M54 at junction 3 and take the third exit on to the A41.

"Continue on the A41 until the roundabout with the A5 and take the first exit on to the A5 until the roundabout with the A4640 and take the first exit.

"Continue on the A4640 to re-join the M54 at junction 4."

Drivers are advised to check their route before setting off by clicking here and to keep updated by following @HighwaysWMIDS on X (Twitter).