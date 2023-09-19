Three men have been arrested after a teenager, 16, died after being stabbed in Wolverhampton.

It happened in Warnford Walk at just after 4.30pm on Monday, September 18.

Officers gave CPR to the teenager and he was treated by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his family are being supported by specialist officers and are being updated as the murder investigation continues.

Three men have been arrested - two both aged 22, on suspicion of murder and one, aged 39, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, or on Live Chat on their website, quoting log 3421 of 18 September.

Or to remain anonymous speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.