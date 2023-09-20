A police raid on a Nottingham Canal boat has led to three people appearing in court.

The early morning operation on Friday 15 September came after a tip-off that the "small pleasure cruiser" moored up on the canal had links to drug dealing.

Nottinghamshire Police approached the cruiser using an inflatable boat before forcing entry using a crowbar.

Nobody was on board - but three residential addresses were also raided in connection with the investigation.

The boat was moored on the city's canal Credit: Nottinghamshire Police handout

Crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, firearm ammunition, cash, and mobile phones were seized by police at an address on Leighton Street, St Ann's.

Three people were charged with drugs and weapon-related offences.

Ben Bond, 32, Jephret Torevasei, 30, and Travis Lehmer, aged 29, all appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday 18 September and were remanded in custody.

