Birmingham's very own Alison Hammond is set to perform in this year's pantomime at the city's hippodrome.

The TV star is known for her appearances as a presenter and reporter on ITV's This Morning and is presenting the new series of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

Alison spoke to ITV News' Sameena Ali-Khan about her new performance. But it's not Alison's first time taking to the stage!

"It's not my debut, see that's where it's gone wrong! Don't ever listen to the press, you know what they're like! But basically, I've done nine pantos, in my time, and then I took a break of about six, seven years," she said.

"And I said to myself, the only time I'm ever gonna go back to panto, is if the [Birmingham] Hippodrome asked me to come!

"I'm so happy. It's such a big year, Jack and the Beanstalk. I'm the spirit of the bean."

So what does being the 'spirit of the bean' involve?

"I have no idea. But I am quite spiritual anyway, so I just rock up on stage, say 'hello babs!', laugh, and then go home! That's what I'm gonna do. And I've got a wand. Apparently, it's very magical. So everyone out there, come and see the show and see what [waves wand] this baby can do!

"You know the story, there's a beanstalk, there's a giant. And then there's me!"

She's also presenting the newest season of The Great British Bake Off, which begins on Tuesday 26 September.

Asked whether she has a signature bake, the presenter said: "I have got a signature bake, actually. I have three go-to bakes that I always do, and I do them well. I don't measure! I do a banana bread that is beautiful, and the secret ingredient is mixed fruits soaked in rum, a Jamaican rum. My second one is a bread and butter pudding [...] and my third is Daim bar brownies. Chocolate brownies that've got Daim bars in it, so they're really chewy and crunchy - delicious. Those are my only dishes that I can do!"

Was she tempted by any of the bakers' work?

"Do you know what, I didn't half try them! I put on half a stone! [...] You only live once babes!"

The panto will be running at the Birmingham Hippodrome from 16 December - 28 January.

Alison says she's really looking forward to it, saying: "It's six weeks of panto, it's gonna be amazing! Honestly, I'm gonna make every night different.

"It's so much fun. Matt [Slack] is brilliant, we've got a great cast - I'm so excited!

Speaking of fairytales, what would be Alison's dream come true?

"I feel like I should come out of a big cake, what do you reckon?"

No, as in your life, not in the panto!

"Oh yeah! I feel like I've got everything I need. Happiness, family, friends - I've got a lovely job. There's not much more that I look for other than just to enjoy life!

"I've landed this panto, I'm gonna be at the Hippodrome - what more do I want in life? Mic drop - I mean wand drop!"

When does Jack and the Beanstalk begin at the Birmingham Hippodrome?

The show is running from Saturday 16 December and continues for six weeks before its final performance on Sunday 18 January.

Alongside Alison Hammond, the cast stars Hippodrome pantomime regular Matt Slack, Samantha Womack, Doreen Tipton, Andrew Ryan, Alexandra O'Reilly, and Billie Kay.

Tickets can be bought on the Hippodrome's website.

