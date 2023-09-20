Lee Anderson has been found to have breached the MPs' code of conduct by using a House of Commons rooftop to film a promotional video for his GB News show.

The MP for Ashfield had used views of Whitehall and Parliament Square to shoot footage asking his viewers to contact him with their problems.

He also flouted the code by using his official parliamentary email address to send messages promoting his show.

He reportedly earns a £100,000 salary for his show, 'Lee Anderson's Real World.' This is in addition to the basic MP's salary of £86,584 as of April 2023.

Daniel Greenberg, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, said the Conservative deputy chairman broke the rules by filming for a commercial purpose on the parliamentary estate without any authorisation.

"I took the view that the breaches were inadvertent," the Commissioner said.

"Mr Anderson has accepted my decision, acknowledged that the breaches occurred, apologised, and given an undertaking that breaches of this kind will not recur."

The MP's Code of Conduct states that "members must ensure that the use of facilities and services provided to them by parliament, including an office, is in support of their parliamentary activities, and is in accordance with all relevant rules."

Mr Anderson has reportedly apologised for his actions.

