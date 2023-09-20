Motorcyclist dies after collision with tree in Birmingham

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died this morning after a collision with a tree in Birmingham.

Police said it happened in Bristol Road, near Bournville Lane.

Emergency Services are currently at the scene and say the road remains closed.

Birmingham Police tweeted about the incident.

It reads: "Road closure. Bristol Road near to Bournville Lane, in Birmingham.

"Sadly, a motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, has died after colliding with a tree. Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed."

Trafic information service Inrix has also posted about the incident.

The update reads: "A38 Bristol Road Southbound is closed due to serious accident from Witherford Way to Bournville Lane. Traffic is coping well.

"A motorbike has reported to have collided with a tree."