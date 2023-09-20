More than 50 drain covers have been stolen in the Erewash and South Derbyshire areas.

Police say Derbyshire County Council alerted them to the thefts which have all taken place over the past few weeks.

Yesterday, two men from Long Eaton and Nottingham were arrested by Nottinghamshire Police in connection with the theft of scrap metal.

This came after reports of stolen metal in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire.

Earlier this year, ITV News Central reported on Walsall Council's statement that they have had to pay £47,000 to cover costs following the thefts of 161 drain covers across the borough.

At the time, we reported that since 2018 a total of 1002 had been stolen - costing Walsall Council over £260,000.

Derbyshire Police say they continuing to investigate the stolen drain covers in Erewash and say they want to speak to anyone "who may have noticed anything suspicious, or with information about stolen drain covers."

