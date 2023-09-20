Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a alleged attack involving a hammer in Warwick.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the alleged attack in Tapping Way on Saturday 16 September.

Jake Coop, 18, of River Close, Leamington has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

The males appeared in Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday, September 19.

Coop was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 17 October.

The 16-year-old was originally bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 17 October.

The decision to bail has been appealed by the CPS and this appeal will be heard at Warwick Crown Court today.