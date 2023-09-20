A teenager stabbed to death in Wolverhampton has been named as 16-year-old Terrell Marshall-Williams.

He was stabbed on Warnford Walk in Merry Hill at around 4:30 on Monday afternoon.

West Midlands Police has been granted extra time to question three men on suspicion of murder.

Mr Marshall-Williams' family has paid tribute to him, saying: "Our lives will never be complete without him".

Terrell's family released the following tribute today: "There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.

"He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world, we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him."

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder - police have been granted extra time to question them.

West Midlands Police said: "We know this death has been upsetting and deeply unsettling for many in our community.

"Our officers were among those who provided first aid and CPR at the scene on Monday afternoon and their thoughts and those of the Wolverhampton Police team remain with the family and friends who have lost a beloved child.

"We know many people have been affected by this incident and keeping your children safe is a priority for us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...