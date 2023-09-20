A bride-to-be has delayed her wedding and instead used the money to travel to Poland to watch Aston Villa play in the Europa Conference League.

Villa fan Sam Taylor has travelled from her home in Redditch to Warsaw with her friend Charlotte Smith, and they will soon be joined by her fiancé.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Ms Taylor explained that when she realised her beloved club had qualified for the competition she knew she had to postpone her big day.

She said: "The last game of the season when we knew we were getting into Europe, that's when we knew we'd have to push it back so we could use the money to do this.

"You can get married anytime, you can only see villa in Europe once!"

Ms Taylor and her fiancé have now postponed the wedding for another year, with guests instead flying out to Poland to watch the match with them.

Ms Taylor now says she plans to find other Villa fans and 'party' saying: "We're on a European tour!"

Aston Villa are set to face Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night. Almost 2,000 fans have travelled from the UK to support them.

The match will be played on Thursday 21 September at 17:45.

