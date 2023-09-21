P olice are appealing for information after reports an elderly woman's hand was bitten by a dog.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was walking with a friend in Draycott when they passed a man walking with a dog, which is thought to have been a Rottweiler.

It is believed to have happened on Station Road, opposite Wilsons Pharmacy, at around 11.40am on Tuesday 5 September.

The woman reported to Derbyshire Police that the dog bit her hand, and that she suffered a wound which she received medical treatment for.

The man is described as wearing dark clothing and having a thin, pointed nose.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…