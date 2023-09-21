ITV Central's long-serving presenter Bob Warman is being awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Wolverhampton today.

Bob, who is one of the world's longest standing regional television presenters, will become an Honorary Doctor of Arts.

He presented regional news in the Central/Midlands region from 1973 until his retirement last July.

He's previously been awarded an MBE for services to Broadcasting and Journalism in the West Midlands.

Bob Warman received his MBE at Windsor Castle. Credit: BCA

In a previous interview about his MBE, Bob Warman said: "Well I feel very honoured and it must be the proudest moment of my life.

"The whole thing has come as a complete surprise but I'd like to thank those who have nominated me and who think I am worthy of this award."

Bob Warman at ATV Credit: ATV/ ITV

Bob Warman's other notable achievements:

Bob, who was named as one of the 100 ‘Great Brummies’ during Birmingham’s Centenary as a city, attended preparatory school in Shrewsbury.

Bob’s achievements include being a recipient of the Baird Medal - The Royal Television Society’s highest honour in recognition of ‘his outstanding contribution to the Midlands television community’.

He is the President of the Birmingham Press Club, a Life Vice President of the Journalists’ Charity and a patron of Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Bob is also the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Birmingham City University.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…