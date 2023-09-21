Four 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a gas canister was thrown at the Aston Villa team bus causing £10,000 worth of damage.

The incident on Sunday 27 August saw the object thrown at a bus carrying the Villa team as it was entering the M65 following a match against Burnley. At the time it was thought that the object thrown was a brick.

The canister struck the windscreen, causing £10,000 worth of damage to the coach - although nobody was injured.

The four teenagers from Burnley have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

They were all detained on the morning of Thursday 21 September, and are still in custody.

PC Ross Bosdorff, the Dedicated Football Officer for Burnley, said: "This incident caused damage to the coach and clearly could have resulted in a serious collision. We have taken it extremely seriously and our enquiries have been ongoing ever since.

"Four boys have now been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage offences and are in custody."

