Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked leaving him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

The victim was found at 4:09am on the ground next to a bench in Toothill Lane near the Blue Chili Thai Restaurant on Saturday 16 September in Mansfield.

The 24-year-old is currently in hospital - and unable to speak due to his injuries.

After trawling through CCTV footage, Nottinghamshire Police believe they have identified potential witnesses who may be able to help them.

Detectives identified this group after going through CCTV Credit: Nottinghamshire Police handout

They believe the victim was drinking at Rush Late Bar, leaving the venue at about 2:37am.

He then interacted with an unknown group of men and women.

Detective Inspector James Oakton stated: "This was a nasty and serious assault, which has left the victim in hospital.

"The victim is conscious and breathing but has lost his ability to speak. It is not known whether this will be temporary or permanent.

"The victim currently has a serious fracture to his skull and bleeding on the brain.

"We are determined to catch those responsible and taking this attack extremely seriously."

The police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them - in particular people who may have witnessed the attack after leaving the Rush or Lexis nightclubs.

These people captured on CCTV may have witnessed the attack Credit: Nottinghamshire Police handout

They have released images of "an unknown group of people who were captured on CCTV shortly before and after the attack in Toothill Lane."

Nottinghamshire Police have said that while the faces of these people are unclear, they believe "they will know who they are" and think these individuals "might hold vital information about what happened that night.

"This incident has absolutely devastated the victim’s family and it is imperative that we find out what happened that night."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…