A memorial postbox has been installed at a cemetery in Melton Mowbray, to allow families to send ‘letters to heaven’ to their lost loved ones.

The white postbox has opened in Thorpe Road Cemetery, where every letter posted will be imprinted with wildflower seeds and later planted to create a "tangible and lasting memorial".

The concept of the 'Letters to Heaven' postbox came from Matilda Handy, 10, from Gedling in Nottinghamshire, who wanted to write to her grandparents after they died.

The first memorial postbox was introduced by Matilda, 10, at Gedling Crematorium near Nottingham. Credit: ITV News Central

The first one was introduced at Gedling Crematorium near Nottingham over Christmas 2022, with more than 100 letters and cards posted in the first few weeks.

Over 40 memorial postboxes have opened up across the country since, including in Greater Manchester and Bridgwater.

At the time of the first postbox being unveiled in Gedling, Matilda said it helped her grieve and speak to her grandparents in a way she thought she wouldn't be able to after they died.

"It was very nice because I'm very upset and it's just a very nice way to express my feelings and send a letter to them and to say how much I love them", she told ITV News at the time of unveiling her first post box.

Matilda's proud mum Leanne said: “It all came about because Matilda was always saying she wished we could send Mamma and Grandad birthday and Christmas cards for them to read.

"She was four when my mum died, and never met my dad.

“Now the postbox is in place, I am so pleased that people are using it, and taking some comfort from it, as another way of feeling connected to their loved ones."

Melton Borough Council hopes that its postbox will provide a way for residents and families to remember their loved ones.

It says every message that is posted will be treated with the utmost care, respect and confidentiality, with the contents being kept private between the sender and recipient.

Cllr Glancy posting a letter Credit: Melton Borough Council

Cllr Margaret Glancy, Portfolio Holder for Governance, Environment and Regulatory Services, said:

“The installation of this post box is a heartwarming addition to the community that I hope will provide comfort and help those who are grieving.

"Whether it be a message of love, a card to mark an occasion or a letter you have already written, all are welcome to use the post box for free.

"The words people leave in our special post box won’t be seen by anybody else, and they will become part of our tree and wildflower areas in the future."