A school has gone into lockdown this morning after reports of an attack against a teacher and a student.

The Discovery Academy, in Bentilee, confirmed the 'full lockdown situation' in a message to parents this morning.

The message was sent at 9.37am this morning and Staffordshire Police have also been called to the scene.

The school message states: "The academy has been in a full lockdown situation due to an incident outside the academy gates. The situation is now resolved. Thank you."

In a statement, The Discovery Academy said: "This morning while students were coming into school, two intruders, a boy and a girl, came onto the site and the boy attacked a pupil.

"This was dealt with immediately by staff and the police were informed that the attacker had left the premises."

It continued: "A short while later, the intruders returned to the school, outside the school gates, and tried to get back onto the site.

"Whilst waiting for the police to attend, the school followed lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of our staff and students.

"The student is being supported by staff at the school alongside their mum. It is important to realise that following lockdown procedures and informing our parents/carers about them immediately ensures we keep a safe environment.

"We would advise that this is now a matter for the police and would ask for restraint on comments via social media which could be detrimental to any course of action which Staffordshire Police may take."

One unverified report from a parent suggests a teenager, who is not a pupil at the school, has attacked a year 10 student.

It is also claimed a teacher has been 'assaulted' in the incident which also involved a report of a 'knife'.

ITV News Central has contacted Staffordshire Police for a comment.

