An "internet prank" concerning school ties has prompted a police warning.

Schoolchildren are being urged by police not to prank others in different schools by removing school ties and posting them on social media.

It comes as officers have been called to two large gatherings of schoolchildren, which they believe is linked to the internet prank.

Chief inspector Karl Thomas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Over the last few days we have been alerted to two large gatherings of school children in and around the city centre.

"We believe this is linked to an internet prank and poses no danger to the public. No crimes have been recorded due to these two gatherings."

Chief Inspector Thomas added: "However, we realise this can appear intimidating for those visiting the city and have therefore put some measures in place.

"We have increased our patrols in the city and issued a temporary dispersal notice that will allow us to direct people away from the city centre if we believe they are involved in the prank.

"We would encourage school pupils not to carry out the prank which involves removing the school tie of a pupil from a different school and posting it on social media.

"We have also contacted all city schools to ensure the message is sent out to parents and family members so they can be made aware."

