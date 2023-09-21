The family of a woman who died in a collision in Leicester have paid tribute to a "beautiful" wife and mother.

Leicestershire Police have named the woman as 60-year-old Donna Brighton, from Leicester. She died following a collision in Glenfield Road, Leicester on Saturday 16 September.

Police were called to the scene at 8.23pm to a report of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a taxi – a black Peugeot E7 XS at the junction of Glenfield Road and Westfield Road.

The taxi was carrying three passengers at the time of the incident.

The collision happened at the junction of Glenfield Road and Westfield Road. Credit: Google Maps

The other two passengers, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s, are currently in hospital with serious injuries.

In a tribute, Donna's family said: "We are so deeply saddened at the sudden loss of Donna; our beautiful wife, mother, daughter, nanna, sister, auntie and friend.

"Donna was elegant and vivacious, and had the personality that people would instantly warm to. Everyone loved her.

"She was devoted to her family and friends and they were at the centre of everything she did. She adored life, which she filled with kindness, loyalty and generosity.

"Thinking of life without her is so incredibly hard to imagine and her loss still does not seem real.

"Remembering so many wonderful and treasured memories of Donna over the years is the only little comfort we have at this devastating time."

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has since been released under investigaion while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Maggie Langton, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Sadly this incident has resulted in a woman losing her life and another two people are currently in hospital with serious injuries.

"We are now trying to piece together the full details of what happened and I would urge any witnesses to come forward. If you saw the collision or were travelling past after the collision occurred or if you have captured anything on dash cam – information or footage you have could be useful to our investigation."

The investigation into the collision is continuing.

