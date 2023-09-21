A 69-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Melton Mowbray.

East Midlands Ambulance Service called police to Ferneley Crescent just after 11:50pm on Wednesday 20 September.

A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman - who was at the address - was arrested on suspicion of murder and is still in custody.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, from Leicestershire Police said: "Our investigation to ascertain what happened is very much in its early stages and officers will be in the area today carrying out further enquiries.

"Police will be speaking to those living in the area and I’d ask anyone who heard or saw anything unusual to come forward. Any information you’re able to provide could help."

