The mother of teenager Barnaby Webber, who was one of three people killed during an attack in Nottingham has spoken about the "world of darkness" their family has been "thrown into".

The 19-year-old and fellow University of Nottingham student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, also 19, were attacked in the city centre on 13 June.

Another man in his 50s, Ian Coates, was killed at another location. An inquest into their deaths heard all three had died as a result of stab wounds.

A special memorial cricket match was held in Nottingham on Friday to remember the students and raise money for the foundations set up by their families.

During the event, Barnaby's mum Emma spoke to ITV News Central about the day, Barnaby's legacy and how all the victims touched the lives of so many around them.

She said: "It's a really bittersweet day. Today has been difficult to come from Somerset to Nottingham to be here with mixed emotions, but now that we are here and see the outpouring of love and support it's been a positive day.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

"We've realised how much they both touched so many people in so many different ways and their loss is beyond their devastation for us.

"Today is an opportunity to recognise them, but also to use their foundations to raise some money and awareness so hopefully future good things come out of this."

During the day, the University of Nottingham Cricket Team took on Barnaby's home cricket team Bishop's Hull.

Those who attended shared stories and memories of the students and the impact they had on so many people's lives.

Emma said: "The underlying emotion is anger that he's not here. He should be - he was 19. Through no fault of his own, Grace's own, or Ian's own that they are not here.

"That aside, it's lovely to hear, on the whole, the stories about your son, as a person, as a human being, the good stuff they did, the not-so-good stuff they did, but it's part of growing up.

Victims Barnaby Webber (left), Grace Kumar (middle), and Ian Coates. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

"I'm really sad but you get to see more about this person, yes we raised him, but he was here at university and he was growing into a man.

"We've met some great people, there's good affection for him - for both of them."

Emma also spoke about the legacy of the day and what she hoped the future holds.

She said: "In the world of darkness that we have been thrown into, we as a family have realised this summer particularly there's a lot of good out there - there's much more good than dark.

"The things that you think are really important, really aren't.

"We'd like to think that moving forwards a little bit of that humanity that those two individuals had, their genuineness, their inclusivity, their care, that we could all be as his dad says 'a bit more Barney' and not worry about some of the small stuff sometimes."

Valdo Calocane is due before Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

