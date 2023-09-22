Plans are in their early stages for a permanent memorial to be created at the University of Nottingham to remember two students who were killed in an attack in the city.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, who were both 19 and students at the university, were attacked in the city centre on 13 June.

Another man in his 50s, Ian Coates - was killed at another location.

An inquest into their deaths heard all three had died as a result of stab wounds.

Since their deaths, the families of both students have set up charity foundations in their honour.

A special fundraising memorial cricket match took place on Friday 22 September, to remember them - which saw the University of Nottingham's cricket team take on Barnaby's home cricket club of Bishops Hull.

The money being raised from the event will be given to the foundations.

There are plans for a permanent memorial to be made at University Park, close to The Downs area of the campus, to remember the students. The plans are currently in their early stages.

Emma Webber, Barnaby's mum, was at the cricket match and spoke about the event's importance.

She said: "In a world of darkness that we have been thrown into, we as a family have realised over the summer particularly there's a lot of good out there - there's much more good than dark.

"The things that you think are really important, really aren't.

"We'd like to think that moving forward a little bit of that humanity that those two individuals had, their genuineness, their inclusivity, their care, that we could all be as his dad says 'a bit more Barney' and not worry about some of the small stuff sometimes."

Following Barnaby's death, his parents David and Emma Webber, and younger brother Charlie, paid tribute to him, saying he was "at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man".

"His family welcome everyone from Taunton and beyond who wish to pay tribute to this wonderful young man," a family spokeswoman said.

"Barnaby’s family take great strength from all the support they have been receiving and say all who want to remember him are welcome.

"Barnaby was a Taunton boy through and through, and his family take great comfort in the care and support they have received from his home town and beyond.”

More than 1,000 guests gathered at Westminster Cathedral for the funeral of Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

In an emotional eulogy, Ms O'Malley-Kumar's father said his daughter was "amazing" while her mother described the medical student as "the perfect gift".

Tributes have also been paid to "friendly" caretaker Ian Coates at the school where he worked, as children, parents and teachers came together to celebrate his life in July.

The school says both staff and pupils have been badly affected by the loss of Mr Coates as he was heavily involved in lessons and activities - not just the caretaking.

Pupils said he was "very friendly and really very kind".

One told ITV News Central: "He was very funny, with a mischievous glint in his eye" and "always trying to make people laugh."

Valdo Calocane is due before Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 25, charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

