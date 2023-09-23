Play Brightcove video

During the 13th minute of the match, a one minute applause took place to remember Hussein

Staff and players at Burton Albion have paid tribute to a teenage season ticket holder who died in a collision while on his way to school.

Hussein Quig-Diop was cycling when his bicycle collided with a white Renault lorry in Shobnall Road in Burton-on-Trent on September 13.

Staffordshire Police attended the scene alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance. The-13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahead of Burton Albion's home match against Fleetwood Town this afternoon, Hussein's family and close friends met players and the manager of the team.

Staff and players at Burton Albion have paid tribute to a teenage season ticket holder Credit: ITV News Central

Following his death, his family paid tribute to the "much-loved grandson", calling him the "brightest star in the sky".

In a statement, Hussein's family said: "Hussein Quig-Diop, precious son of Roy and Kimberley, best big brother of Yussuf and Raymon and a much-loved grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, sadly lost his life tragically on September 13 2023.

"We are all absolutely devastated and he’ll be missed more than we can put into words. He’s now the brightest star in the sky alongside his big brother Reagan.

"We want to thank the community for all the love and support during this time and ask that our privacy to be respected whilst we grieve."

Hussein was a keen Burton Albion fan Credit: Staffordshire Police/Handout

Burton Albion also shared a tribute on their website following his death.

It reads: "EVERYONE at Burton Albion is saddened to learn of the passing of young supporter Hussein Quig-Diop.

"The 13-year-old Season Ticket Holder passed away in tragic circumstances on his way to school yesterday.

"A pupil at John Taylor Free School, Hussein became a dedicated Brewers fan in recent years after he was introduced to the club by two of his uncles.

"He would regularly travel to both home and away matches alongside them.

"He also became a recognisable figure to several first team players and club officials, where he could be regularly seen waiting at the Players Entrance for autographs and photos.

"Burton Albion would also like to send their condolences to Hussein’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

Hussein's school, John Taylor Free School in Tatenhill, also released a tribute, describing him as a "very popular young man" who will be "dearly missed by all of our community."

A fundraiser set up by a family friend has since raised more than £26,000 to support Hussein's family.

Following the incident, Staffordshire Police issued a statement.

It reads: "We understand the distress caused by this tragic event for those closest to Hussein, and those who saw what happened.

"Specially-trained officers are continuing to support his grieving family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

"We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Police say the lorry driver remained at the scene following the incident and has been helping them with their enquiries.

They continue to appeal for any information, particularly CCTV and dashcam footage of the area at the time.