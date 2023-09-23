Play Brightcove video

Atefeh Shahmohammadi talks to ITV News Central ahead of the race

A refugee living in Birmingham who has been training for a 10km running event, says the challenge has given her hope and happiness.

Atefeh Shahmohammadi, 34, and four other Iranian women will be taking part in the Vitality London event tomorrow, Sunday 24.

The race aims to showcase how activity supports positive mental health and well being.

Their participation has been organised by The Coopah Refugee Run Club, who work with a range of refugee charities to help refugees integrate into society.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Atefeh said: "This is the first time I am in a big race.... I am very excited."

Atefeh and the women taking part in the race, have had regular training sessions with Coopah Credit: The Coopah Refugee Run Club

Atefeh and the other women taking part in the race, have had regular training sessions with Coopah, and are now relaxing head of the challenge.

Atefeh added: "It's given us hope and happiness. It's very great that they can help us to give us a programme like this."

The Vitality London 10km takes in some of London's most famous landmarks.

The women will be travelling down to the capital tomorrow morning.