An animal charity is appealing for information after a 6-year-old rescue cat was found severely injured after being caught in a snare trap near the M5 motorway in Bromsgrove.

Mango was found dead by her owner after she had been missing for around 24 hours.

The RSPCA said she was found near a public footpath on land in Catshill on August 31.

Inspector Ben Jones is appealing for information. He said: “Mango would have suffered considerably.

"These traps are indiscriminate and can cause horrible and sometimes fatal injuries to animals, including pets.

"She was very unlucky to have been caught by this trap and my heart goes out to his owner who is devastated by this loss.

“The RSPCA is opposed to the manufacture, sale and use of all snares and traps which cause suffering.

"They can cause a huge amount of pain and distress and they can be fatal.

"The use of them to trap animals is inhumane and cruel and people leave themselves open to prosecution if they are using illegal snares or not setting and checking them correctly.

“Although a ‘free-running’ snare can be used legally to trap certain species of mammals, if it becomes locked, either through design, poor maintenance or via improper positioning, it can kill.

“There are strict legal conditions on setting certain types of traps and if they are not set in the right way non-target animals, like this cat, can get injured or even killed.

"If this happens the person setting the trap could potentially be committing an offence."