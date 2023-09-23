A pedestrian who died after being knocked over by a car in Smethwick has been named as a West Midlands Police officer.

Sergeant Paul Frear, 45, who worked at Wolverhampton LPA, was critically injured after being knocked over by a car whilst on his way to work on Thursday morning, September 22, in Tollhouse Way, near Smethwick Rolfe Street Station.

He died on Friday morning, September 23, with his family beside him.

Tributes have been paid to the officer who served for 21 years, having joined West Midlands Police in August 2002.

He spent the last five years on Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park neighbourhood teams.

WMP Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “We are offering all the support we can to his wife and their two children and his wider family too at this awful time. “We know how deeply this will affect those who knew him and worked with him and indeed the whole policing family. As a mark of respect we will be flying the Force flags at half-mast.”

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said: “Sergeant Paul Frear committed his working life to serving the people of the West Midlands. He was a dedicated and popular member of the force throughout his 21 years’ service.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone within my office, are with his family, particularly his wife and children. I know that West Midlands Police will provide them with all the support they need.”