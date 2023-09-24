Play Brightcove video

Warning: Video contains footage some readers might find distressing

CCTV has emerged of the moment a young boy was knocked to the ground by a car in Coventry seconds before another car "misses him by inches".

The clip shows the 12-year-old boy trying to cross the road on Cambridge Street.

A car can then be seen turning the corner before colliding with the victim, who is knocked to the ground.A second car closely follows and careers into a parked vehicle, missing the boy "by inches."

Paramedics were called to the scene and said the child was lucky to have "escaped serious injury."The boy's father said: “He was crossing the road, and the car turned into him - he was hit by the red car which knocked him to the floor.

"He was literally half on and half off the pavement and the second car hit a black car and missed him by inches.“He was discharged by West Midlands Ambulance Service and they basically sent him home, but we noticed within the next couple of days that he was limping and he said he had a bit of pain in his leg, so we took him to the GP.”

It is understood the GP advised the family that the young schoolboy needed further checks at University Hospital Coventry.

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision with enquiries ongoing. No arrests have been made, said West Midlands Police.A force spokesman previously said: “We were called to Cambridge Street, Coventry, shortly before 11.45am on August 30 after a 12-year-old boy received a minor injury after being struck by a car.

"We are making enquiries and witnesses or anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting 1548-300823.”

