A cat and her five-week-old kitten have been found abandoned in Derby, with a heartbreaking handwritten note reading: “Please help us.”

A member of the public found the pair in a cat carrier dumped at the corner of Nightingale Road and Addison Road in Allentown, accompanied by the note.

“They were dumped in an area where they could be seen and with a handwritten note, so whoever did this wanted them to be found,” RSPCA inspector Ann Bennett said.

“Thankfully the cats are in good health, however it is sad that somebody felt they couldn’t look after them and so abandoned them like this.

The pair were found in a cat carrier in Derby Credit: RSPCA

“We know times are tough during the cost of living crisis, but there is help out there for anyone who is worried about looking after their pets - abandoning them isn’t the answer as they could come into the wrong hands.”

She collected the cats after they were found on September 17, and took them to be checked over.

It comes as the charity revealed it has seen an 11 per cent surge in the number of abandonments this year - with 11,782 reports in the first seven months of 2023 alone.

It said rehoming rates are dropping too.

The RSPCA said the cats were in good health when they were found Credit: RSPCA

“We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet, or not seeking appropriate veterinary help if it’s needed, is never acceptable,” Ann added.

“There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.”

The mother cat and her kitten are now being cared for at the RSPCA Derby & District rehoming centre in Abbey Street.