Richard Stanton, whose newborn daughter died just six hours after being born, tells ITV News Central that maternity services are "going backwards".

Parents who've lost newborn babies due to failings at maternity units, have written to the Government demanding a national inquiry into maternity services.

It comes as maternity services at University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust are under scrutiny, after the health watchdog told hospital bosses 'lives are at risk' following an inspection earlier this year.

Richard Stanton and his wife Rhiannon Davies lost their baby daughter, Kate, in 2009 at just six hours old.

The couple were pivotal in the campaign for an independent review into widespread maternity failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

Their campaign culminated in the Ockenden Review, lead by senior midwife Donna Ockenden, which concluded in March 2022.

It found that catastrophic and repeated failures led to the deaths of more than 200 babies.

A review, again lead by Donna Ockenden, is ongoing into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust - the largest ever carried out in the UK.

The safety of some maternity services at a Leicester NHS trust have been rated as inadequate by the health watchdog. Credit: ITV News Central

The letter criticises the 'deterioration' of maternity care. The parents write: "Shockingly, despite intense scrutiny from the regulators, independent investigators, the police, and national media, as well as increased funding and overarching recommendations for change, maternity services in England and Wales have not improved, and are deteriorating."

It continues, addressing Health Secretary Steve Barclay directly: "Not only are death rates increasing Mr. Barclay, but the raft of recommendations and the additional funding are not getting to the heart of issues."

Demanding a public inquiry, the parents wrote: "Robust action is required of you immediately.

"Rather than disconnected and disjointed clinical and criminal investigations into hospital trusts across the country, a public inquiry into maternity services and all those services associated with maternity and it’s regulation is the only way we can get to the root of the issues and create required change.

"We recommend Donna Ockenden leads this."

