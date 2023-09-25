A former police officer has admitted to sexually assaulting five people in one night.

Mark Slade, 48, was working as a police constable for West Mercia Police, based at Hindlip in Worcestershire, when he touched the victims without their consent during a night out in Maidstone, Kent in January 2023.

Within 48 hours of his arrest by Kent Police in February, Slade was suspended from his job. He resigned from the force in September.

Slade pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault by touching at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday (25 September) and will be sentenced at the town’s Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “This is an example of an officer who has no place in policing.

“I’m pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared his victims the distress of a trial.

“I’d like to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and thank our colleagues at Kent Police for pursuing the allegations and securing a conviction."

