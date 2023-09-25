The Leader of Birmingham City Council has apologised to 'the people of Birmingham', following the authority's effective declaration of bankruptcy.

Speaking at a council meeting tonight to discuss a financial recovery plan for the city, Councillor John Cotton said 'sorry' to the public who are living through 'worrying times'.

"This council is at a crossroads. It has been an incredibly tough month for the people of this council and I apologise to the people of Birmingham, our staff and our partners across this city that we are faced with such stark choices.

"Tonight's meeting must be the start of our recovery. This must be a reset and rebuild moment for Birmingham and we must work together to bring about lasting and positive change for our residents, stakeholders and the communities we serve."

The meeting has been called an 'extraordinary' one following the authority's second 114 notice, issued on Thursday (21 September).

Council members gathered to discuss how the authority can plug its £760 million budget black hole.

Last week the government confirmed that commissioners will be appointed to take over the council, whilst Michael Gove announced that he will also launch a local inquiry into the authority.

Leader of the opposition, Conservative Bobby Alden, said 'shameful inaction' surrounding equal pay claims was to blame for the council's financial situation.

He said: "The leader says we're at a crossroads. It's frankly more like a magic roundabout.

"The leader and the Labour administration are going round and round, thinking they can avoid making a decision. Just like they have in the past six years."

Some of Birmingham's most famous buildings, from its library to its art gallery, are at risk of being sold. Credit: ITV News Central

Another Conservative councillor, Deidre Alden later said Birmingham's Labour cabinet "ought to resign en bloc for the misery they will cause to our citizens when council tax rises, reduced services, the cutting of grants, and job losses start to bite."

Liberal Democrat leader, Councillor Roger Harmer, condemned the handling of the council's finance, calling it "crisis after crisis after crisis", stating that he'd "never seen anything like it since 1995."

He added, "the council cannot afford these problems to be swept under the carpet anymore."

Another Liberal Democrat councillor, Paul Tilsley - the longest serving member of the council - described the crisis as the "four horsemen of the apocalypse - reduce staff, reduce services, increase council tax."

Labour councillor Sam Forsyth highlighted Conservative Government cuts and austerity; "a billion worth of cuts, not even the national lottery gives you that."

She continued; "This city deserves the best; I was born here, I was raised here, I will probably die here. And in the middle of that, I, and this side of the chamber, will make sure that we get the best."

But yet more calls for resignation followed.

Conservative councillor Gareth Moore issued yet another call for resignation, telling Councillor Cotton that "the writing is on the wall."

After drawing comparisons between the leader's and Liz Truss' economic abilities - Councillor Moore urged him to "take your cabinet and go."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...