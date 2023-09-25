A man accused of murdering a woman with a shotgun in Leicestershire has appeared in court.

Richard Basson, 44, is accused of killing Carrie Slater, 37, who was taken to hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in Long Clawson, near Melton, on Thursday 21 September.

She died in hospital on Saturday evening.A post-mortem examination has taken place confirming the cause of death as being a single gunshot wound.

Basson, who lives in Kings Road in the village, has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

At Leicester Magistrates’ Court today, he attended a brief hearing where the case was sent up to Leicester Crown Court for a further hearing later this week.

Basson, dressed in a grey top and grey trousers, spoke only to give his name, address and date of birth.The court clerk explained to him that because of the seriousness of the murder charge all three charges would be sent to the crown court.

In murder cases solicitors are no longer allowed to make bail applications so Basson was remanded back into custody until the next hearing, which will take place at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday of this week.Leicestershire Police has said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Officers are continuing to carry out "reassurance patrols" in the village.

Carrie's family have released a statement through the police.It reads: “Carrie was loved by all of us. She was a daughter and beloved sister to her siblings.

“We’re still coming to terms with what happened. It’s difficult to put into words how we’re feeling but nothing we say is going to bring her back.

“She grew up in Grantham and we know there are people there who will be devastated to learn that she’s no longer with us.

“We’re supporting one another as we grieve and ask for privacy at this time.”