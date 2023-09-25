A man who killed another man with one punch to the head outside a Warwickshire pub has been jailed.

Mark Stevens, 30, was at the Blue Boar Inn in Alcester with William 'Billy' Carney, 31, on 24 November 2022 when the pair went into the pub's carpark.

Witnesses saw Stevens punch Mr Carney in the head, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the concrete ground.

Mr Carney was taken to hospital where he later died from a bleed to the brain.

Stevens, of no fixed address, admitted to assaulting Mr Carney but denied intending to kill him. He was charged with manslaughter and pleaded guilty to the charge in July 2023.

He was sentenced to six years and five months in prison, to serve a minimum of more than four years, at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (22 September).

Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna said: “Billy’s death wasn’t the result of an unfortunate event, but because of a senseless act by Stevens with no real meaning or justification.

“He may have only thrown one punch which caused the fatal injuries, but the punch was swift, unprovoked, and without warning - leaving Billy defenceless and vulnerable.

"Stevens' actions have led to untold misery for Billy’s family and friends - he turned their lives upside down and what he did will have long-lasting, devastating consequences not just for them but for himself too.

“Billy left for work that day but tragically never returned to his family, their loss and grief is infinite."

