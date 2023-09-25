A teenager has been seriously injured after being assaulted by an attacker with a knife in a Nottinghamshire park.

Officers were called to Murfield Park in Bestford shortly after 8:30pm on Sunday 24 September, after a man, 19, was assaulted.

He was left with significant injuries to one of his hands and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have been going door-to-door speaking to residents in the area and are appealing for any witnesses to contact Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during, and after this assault.

“To this end we would like to speak with anyone who saw or heard a small group of people running though nearby streets around the time of incident."

Police are also appealing for anyone with CCTV or ring doorbell footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident 686 of 24 September 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

