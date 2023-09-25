Play Brightcove video

Video credit: BPM Media

Warning: Video contains footage some readers might find distressing

Three men have been arrested after a boy, 12, was injured in a hit-and-run in Coventry.

It happened on Cambridge Street shortly before 11.45am on August 30.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said the 12-year-old boy was 'lucky to have escaped serious injury'.

CCTV has emerged of the moment he was knocked to the ground by a car as he crossed the road, seconds before another car "misses him by inches".

A car can then be seen turning the corner before colliding with the victim, who is knocked to the ground.A second car closely follows and careers into a parked vehicle, missing the boy "by inches."

The boy was left with a fractured ankle after being hit by a car in Coventry as he crossed the road. Credit: BPM Media

The boy suffered a fractured ankle, with the incident said to have left him 'traumatised,' according to his dad.Officers have since arrested three men, aged 56, 19 and 18, on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

All three were interviewed and have been released on bail with strict conditions, said West Midlands Police.A force spokesman said on Sunday: “We have arrested three people following a collision in which a 12-year-old boy was injured on Cambridge Street, Coventry. He was treated at the scene and later at hospital and is now recovering at home and we have updated his family on our investigation.“Three men, aged 56, 19 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident and they have been interviewed by investigators and released on bail with strict conditions while our enquiries continue.“It happened at around 11.45am on August 30 and our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/CV/14915/23.”