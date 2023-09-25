The family of a woman who died as a result of a gunshot wound in Leicestershire have paid tribute to a "beloved" daughter and sister.

Leicestershire Police have named the woman as Carrie Slater, 37-year-old Long Clawson, in Leicestershire.

Police were called to a property in Kings Road, Long Clawson, shortly before 7pm on Thursday following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted.

A post-mortem examination established that Ms Slater died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Richard Basson, 44, has been charged with the murder of Ms Slater and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 25 September).

He has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon of a length less than 30/60cm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

In a tribute, Carrie's family said: “Carrie was loved by all of us. She was a daughter and beloved sister to her siblings.

“We’re still coming to terms with what happened. It’s difficult to put into words how we’re feeling but nothing we say is going to bring her back.

“She grew up in Grantham and we know there are people there who will be devastated to learn that she’s no longer with us.

“We’re supporting one another as we grieve and ask for privacy at this time.”

Want an insight into some of the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast