Play Brightcove video

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street tells ITV News Central that he is 'worried' about potential cuts to services to aid Birmingham City Council's financial recovery plan.

Mr Street added he was 'incredibly disappointed' with the damage that has been done to the brand of Birmingham.

He said after winning record investment, again they are having to reassure people and build the reputation back up.

This all comes after an 'extraordinary' meeting took place last night at the council building - lasting nearly 4 hours.

By the end of it, councillors voted to agree to accept the Section 114 notice issued on 5 September, to support the financial recovery plan set out by the chief executive, and to agree to uphold spending control measures until a budget is approved.

Birmingham City Council declared effective bankruptcy in September. Credit: PA

The Leader of Birmingham City Council apologised to "the people of Birmingham", following the authority's effective declaration of bankruptcy.

Council members are still discussing how the authority can plug its £760 million budget black hole.

Last week the government confirmed that commissioners will be appointed to take over the council, something which today, the West Midlands Mayor said he is "fully behind".

Michael Gove also announced that he will also launch a local inquiry into the authority.

However, some councillors said some of the issues also lay at the feet of the Government. Labour councillor Sam Forsyth highlighted Conservative Government cuts and austerity: "a billion worth of cuts, not even the national lottery gives you that."

Some of Birmingham's most famous buildings, from its library to its art gallery, are at risk of being sold. Credit: ITV News Central

It's been reported that to find money for the council's budget staff may need to be reduced, council tax could increase and services may be cut.

Another reason that was highlighted in the meeting was that of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Something that Andy Street completely denies.

He said: "So I'm very clear on this the commonwealth games were a very, very good thing to do for Birmingham.

"It did us so much good and actually it should be possible for a sophisticated organisation like Birmingham City Council to do two things at once. This notion that somehow it was beyond them, that actually just talks about fundamental weakness, doesn't it, it should be possible and indeed other cities have done it incredibly well, so I do not buy that argument one bit."A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities told ITV News Central that no date had yet been set for the start of the Commissioners' work.

The consultation launched after the announcement of the 'government intention to intervene at Birmingham City Council' ends today and decisions arising from it would be taken "in due course."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...