Armed police are locked in a live siege outside a home in Birmingham as a man continues to barricade himself in.

Officers were called to Osborn Road in Sparkbrook at approximately 11:15pm on Monday (25 September) following reports of late-night trouble involving weapons.

The road is currently closed, and a police negotiator is at the scene.

One resident said: "I must say this is quite concerning and the police have said nothing apart from they are dealing with a live incident which has been on going since the early hours of the morning."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: “We are currently at a property in Osborn Road, Sparkbrook, following reports of a disorder involving weapons.

"Officers, including dedicated firearms officers, attended at just after 11.15pm last night and found a man had barricaded himself inside.

“Force negotiators are also at the scene and no-one else is believed to be inside the property.

"The road remains cordoned off and neighbourhood officers are in the area to offer reassurance.”

