Stall holders at Nottingham's Goose Fair are fearful over disruption to business if planned tram strikes go ahead.

Workers have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The GMB Union said 92% of its members voted to back the strike action.

No dates have been confirmed but the strikes are due to take place during the Goose Fair which starts on Friday and runs for 10 days.

It's thought the workers have been offered between 6.75 and nine per cent by Nottingham Tram bosses.

The event is one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe and dates back more than 700 years.

Sunset at the Goose Fair Credit: PA

When will the Goose Fair start and how long will it last?

The Goose Fair is opening on Friday 29th September and will last until Sunday 8th October.

What will be on offer?

More than 250 rides and attractions will be on display with new rides as well this year. Including the the TipTop and Xcelerator.

The Goose Fair classics will also be in attendance such as The Skid, Gallopers and the Cake Walk

Who is ‘Goosey’?

‘Goosey’ is the Goose Fair goose, who sits on the Goose Fair Roundabout on Mansfield Road.

‘Goosey’ has been an iconic part of the Goose Fair since the 1960s.

The model is about two metres tall and weighs about a quarter of a tonne.