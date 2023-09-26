A well-loved community knitter has paid tribute to their local Wilko store as it prepares to close its doors for the final time.

Syston's anonymous 'Knitting Banxy' created a sign out of wool that reads: 'Wilko, 1930-2023. Thank you', and placed it outside the Leicestershire town's shopfront.

Taking to social media, members of the public described the tribute as a 'fitting gesture' and said 'Syston will never be the same again'.

The artwork's creator wrote on Facebook: "We’re so sorry to see you go. God bless to all the staff who have worked here over the years."

Syston's Wilko store will close on Thursday 28 September after more than 90 years of business.

The retailer, which was founded in Leicester and went into administration last month, will shut the final one of its 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...