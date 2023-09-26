Play Brightcove video

Police have urged the public to avoid a street in Derby after a serious incident.

Officers were called to Peet Street, just off Uttoxeter New Road at around 10:50am this morning.

It was reported that a man had been seriously assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Derbyshire Police has said officers remain at the scene and in the area.

In a post on social media, the force said: " Officers are currently responding to a serious incident in Peet Street, Derby.

"The public are asked to avoid the area while emergency services remain at the scene."

