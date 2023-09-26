A teenager accused of murdering his ex-partner's four-month-old baby has appeared in court.

Carl Alesbrook, now 18, was 16 when he allegedly killed Elijah Shemwell on 2 January 2022.

Police were called to an address in Acorn Drive, Belper at just before 10.50pm, following a report that a young baby was in cardiac arrest.

Elijah was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Wednesday 5 January.

Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court today (26 September), charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm to Elijah between 18 November 2021 and 2 January 2022.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before District Judge Andrew Meachin sent his case to Derby Crown Court and remanded him into custody.

Alesbrook will appear before Judge Shaun Smith KC on Thursday (28 September). Callum Morris, his solicitor, did not apply for bail on his client’s behalf.

Elijah's mother, India Shemwell, 22, was in a relationship with Alesbrook at the time of her baby's death.

She has been charged with two counts of child cruelty in relation to her son and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court in October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...