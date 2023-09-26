Three women have been charged after a 41-year-old man was found dead in a car park.

Antony Wootton was found on Monday 17 July in a car park in Woodside. Four days later Ashley Harris was charged with murder.

West Mercia Police have now charged three women with intent to pervert the course of justice - and one of the women has also been charged with assisting an offender.

Kimberley Juru, 37, and Andrea Edge, 48, both from Telford were charged with committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

Julie Allie, aged 37 and also from Telford, was also given the same charge, as well as assisting an offender. All three women are due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 3 October.

Mr Wootton's family previously said in a statement: "Antony was very much loved and will be missed by his mum, dad, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

"We now ask that our privacy is respected so we can grieve in peace."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Three people have been charged with perverting the course of justice during a murder investigation in Telford.

"Antony Wootton, who was 41, was found dead in a car park in Gresley Close in Woodside on Monday 17 July.

"On 21 July, Ashley Harris, 31, of Armstrong Close , was charged with murder and was remanded in custody after appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court."

