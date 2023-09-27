Play Brightcove video

Leicester's City Mayor Peter Soulsby says he's been left furious after the city was cited as an example of how multiculturalism has 'failed' in a speech made by the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman.

The senior Cabinet minister was giving a statement on migration in the US on Tuesday.

She said in her speech that "uncontrolled immigration" made it more difficult for "communities to meld together" - using Leicester as an example.

The Home Secretary said last year's clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups was proof of multiculturalism not only failing, but being a threat to society.

Ms Braverman said: "Multiculturalism makes no demands of the incomer to integrate; it has failed because it allows people to come to our society and live parallel lives in it.

"They could be in the society, but not of society, and in extreme cases they could pursue lives aimed at undermining the stability and threatening the security of our society."

She added: "We are living with the consequence of that failure today. You can see it play out in the streets all over Europe from Malmo to Paris, Brussels to Leicester."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, said multiculturalism is failing society. Credit: ITV News Central

But Sir Peter, refuted Ms Braverman's claim: "Leicester is very proud of its diversity that has had every aspect of its life enriched by those who have chose to make their homes here over so many decades now, and well, sad but proud of our city.

"I was sad and angry and I think that's generally the reaction that other people in Leicester have had, because clearly it was words that bear no relation at all to the city that we know."

